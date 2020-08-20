Drew Barrymore reveals surprising wish for when she dies

Drew Barrymore has an unusual wish for what she'd like her friends to do when she dies — and it was inspired by famous pals of her late grandfather, acting legend John Barrymore.

The "Santa Clarita Diet" star appeared Thursday on the internet series "Hot Ones," where she confirmed the rumor that Hollywood icons Errol Flynn and W.C. Fields stole her grandad's corpse from the morgue so they could enjoy one last party together.

"Yes they did. And I will say this — I hope my friends do the same for me," said Drew Barrymore, 45. "That is the kind of spirit I can get behind."

She added, "Just prop the old bag up. Let's have a few last rounds."

Barrymore explained that she loved the idea of everyone having one last joyful time together.

"I think death comes with so much morose sadness and I understand that," she said. "But if it's OK, just for me, if everybody could be really happy and celebratory and have a party, that would be my preference."

Barrymore's grandfather, John Barrymore with fellow Hollywood star Errol Flynn. Flynn teamed up with two other men to steal Barrymore's corpse for one last night of fun. Bettmann Archive

The "Charlie's Angels" star is getting ready to debut her new CBS daytime talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show," which premieres Sept. 14. She charmed fans last month when she shared an adorable video of herself magically interviewing her younger self at 7 years old.

The nostalgic clip used actual footage from an appearance she did on "The Tonight Show" back in 1982 with then-host Johnny Carson. She appeared on the show to promote her breakout performance in "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial."

Barrymore opened up on Instagram about how fun it was to make the video.

"P.S ... shooting this clip was so fun and a little emotional as my own 7 year old daughter Olive sat in as my 7 year old self. So, I am actually speaking to her too," wrote the mom of two, adding, "I cannot wait to share this show with you. It is so personal to me and I’m grateful and proud of the journey it took us all to get this made!"