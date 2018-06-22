Drew Barrymore looks back on the time she met Princess Diana

share tweet pin email

While most kids are just gearing up for second grade at the age of 7, Drew Barrymore gained worldwide stardom thanks to her role in Steven Spielberg's 1982 blockbuster, "E.T."

And, as the actress recalled during a visit to "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Thursday, that early fame brought one unexpected perk: The chance to meet an even bigger celebrity of the day — Princess Diana.

Kimmel held up a black-and-white photo of that moment, which showed Barrymore handing a plush E.T. doll to the then-wife of Prince Charles.

"I remember it like it was yesterday," she said. "It was the most exciting moment for me to meet a real-life princess — the real-life princess, the people’s princess."

And Barrymore, who has two daughters of her own now — Olive, 5, and Frankie, 4 — believes the late royal's legacy lives on for young girls.

"Diana was and is and will always be the epitome of a woman that all little girls look up to," she continued. "She was so kind and so nice."

The 43-year-old added that for her, growing up a bit too fast in Hollywood back in those days, Diana "was such a good example."