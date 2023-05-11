Drew Barrymore is rooting for her ex Justin Long and his fiancée, Kate Bosworth

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth aren’t the only ones thrilled about their recent engagement. Drew Barrymore, who dated Long years ago, is over the moon for them, too.

In a May 10 video shared on Twitter by the “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the host can be seen sitting down with Bosworth for an upcoming segment.

During their conversation, Barrymore and Bosworth, who most recently starred in “Last Sentinel,” spoke about their dynamic.

“My very dear old friend Justin Long — a boyfriend, a dear friend — and he and Kate have found each other in this world and have become this incredibly joyous, bonded, real deal, you know, holding hands, ultimate couple you root for,” Barrymore said to the warm applause of her audience while showing pictures of Long and Bosworth together.

Beaming, Bosworth replied, “That’s so sweet. He loves you so much. He just loves you so deeply.”

Long, who dated Barrymore at various intervals between 2007 and 2010, appeared on her talk show last September. The former couple also starred alongside one another in two romantic comedies, “He’s Just Not That Into You” (2009) and “Going the Distance” in 2010.

Speaking about her friendship with Long, Barrymore revealed that Bosworth had encouraged him to make his appearance on the talk show last year.

“I was with him when he got the ask,” the “Blue Crush” actor confirmed with a smile. “And he’s like, ‘Oh, Drew wants me to go on her show,’ and I was like, ‘You have to do it!’ I was so excited.”

“I was so excited because I knew there’s so much love between the two of you,” Bosworth continued. “I always say you guys were in the tornado together... It’s like the time in your life when you’re like, ‘I want to feel, and I want to do everything’ — like be a part of the adventure in a wild way— which is so much fun.”

During his appearance on the show’s Season 3 premiere, Long and Barrymore reflected on their relationship, with Barrymore describing it as “hedonistic.”

“We had so much fun,” Barrymore said at the time. “But we were more hedonistic, more immature. We would get together. We would break up. There was chaos. It was hella fun.”

“Fun chaos,” Long added with a laugh at the time, remarking, “most hedonism is fun.”