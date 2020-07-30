Watch Drew Barrymore interview her 7-year-old self in promo for new talk show

Whoever decided to give Drew Barrymore her own talk show just may have been a genius.

In a new adorable clip for the CBS daytime offering "The Drew Barrymore Show," the 45-year-old actor interviews her younger self when she was just 7 years old.

The nostalgic clip uses actual footage from an appearance she did on "The Tonight Show" back in 1982 when it was hosted by Johnny Carson. She appeared on the show to promote her breakout performance in "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" — considered by many to be one of the greatest films of all time.

Barrymore also gave some more insight into how they filmed the clip, explaining that someone very special sat in as a body double for her younger self.

"PS .... Shooting this clip was so fun and a little emotional as my own 7 year old daughter Olive sat in as my 7 year old self," Barrymore wrote Thursday on Instagram. "So, I am actually speaking to her too. I cannot wait to share this show with you. It is so personal to me and I’m grateful and proud of the journey it took us all to get this made!"

Barrymore's new talk show is set to debut Sept. 14 and is going to be "celebrating life" for an hour every day, Barrymore promises in the promo.

The show was announced last October, with Barrymore saying in a statement at the time, "It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show. I'm truly thrilled and honored to be creating this show with CBS."