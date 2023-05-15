Drew Barrymore opens up about experience in rehab as a teen in honest Mother’s Day blog post

Drew Barrymore is reflecting on legally separating from her parents when she was just a teen.

“When I got emancipated by the courts at 14 years old, the umbilical cord was severed, and I have not been the same since,” she wrote in a recent Mother’s Day blog post. “It was necessary for me to step away and start to become my own person. And at the age of 14, my own parent.”

The actor and talk show host, 48, has been candid in the past about her turbulent childhood. She has said that her dad, actor John Drew Barrymore, was largely not in the picture as she grew up.

Meanwhile, her mom, Jaid Barrymore, struggled to give her appropriate boundaries.

Drew Barrymore posed with mother Jaid Barrymore in New York in 1982. Yvonne Hemsey / Getty Images

“I had a mom, but she was more like my best friend,” Barrymore told Norm Macdonald in 2018. “She was like, ‘Do you want to go to school and get bullied all day, or do you want to go to Studio 54?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, absolutely!’”

When Barrymore was 13, her mom sent her to a hospital called Van Nuys Psychiatric, a mental health facility for adults in California, where she spent nearly two years. The actor said she was placed in a youth program within the center.

“It was a drug rehabilitation center, where -- like the adults in residence, once you came in you did not leave,” she wrote in her recent blog post.

That rehab center, while tough, also transformed her life and gave her the stability she needed to grow and learn about herself, Barrymore said.

“Kids love feeling safe, and having boundaries is one of those crucial bumper rails,” she wrote. “I lived a boundaryless life and job. And this place, as hellacious as it was, it was exactly what I needed from the too much excess my life had become on the outside.”

Even when Barrymore was a minor, tabloids at the time were publishing lurid stories about her struggles with addiction.

“Shame entered the picture,” Barrymore said. “But in this institution, it was the opposite. It was, ‘Open up! Share!’”

Barrymore added that her time at the center helped her understand her own emotions and needs.

“It taught me the foundations of telling your truth. Not in a way that made you an immovable person on some high horse, but your story. Your feelings. Your faults. Your hopes and wishes. Your hurts. What and where you wanted to get to in life,” she wrote.

“And — very important — who was going to help you on your path and who would you have to let go,” she continued. “For me, at the end and when I got out, it was my mother.”

That realization led Barrymore to legally emancipate herself from her mom, a process she says her mother supported.

“Like, walking away from my mom and shaking hands, and saying, ‘We need to emancipate,’ those were just the facts,” Barrymore told TODAY in 2015. “That was where our journey had led us to, and we were actually okay with— that that’s where we needed to go at that point.”

Barrymore now has two daughters of her own, Frankie, 9, and Olive, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

“Being a mother constantly triggers everything from my own childhood now,” Barrymore wrote in her Mother's Day post. “I live in an often-petrified state of thinking about my past and wanting to have things different for them. I want them protected. I want them to grow up slowly. I want family around and traditions and rules and boundaries.”

She also said that being a mom is the “greatest thing” she will ever do in her life.

“Everything in my experience here on this pale blue dot has been for them,” she wrote. “And now it is also my chance to not make it about me but learn how to deal with all that comes with choosing to be a parent.”

Barrymore noted in her recent post that despite their rocky history, she does communicate with her mother, now 77, describing a recent, moving exchange they shared on Jaid’s birthday.

“I texted her. It simply read ‘Happy birthday, Mom.’ and she wrote back, ‘Thank you so much! I’m incredibly proud of you and send you love,’” Barrymore wrote. “It was the biggest gift I could have ever received. To know that she is proud of me.”

She finished her Mother's Day blog post with a heartfelt message to her daughters.

“And to my girls… I just hope I can be someone who makes you feel safe,” she wrote. “And that you can laugh with. And that you can tell me anything. I’m here for it. I’m in the circle with you… for life.”