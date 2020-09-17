Drew Barrymore isn’t interested in playing the field. Heck, she’s not even interested in getting off the bench.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the “Santa Clarita Diet” star told guest Jane Fonda that she backs up the Oscar-winning actor’s decision to swear off men.

"I think I'm there and have been there for the last five years," said Barrymore.

The “Never Been Kissed” actor, 45, divorced Will Kopelman in 2016 after marrying in 2012. They have two daughters together, Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6. Barrymore was also married to Tom Green from 2001 to 2002 and her first husband, Jeremy Thomas, from 1994 to 1995.

Fonda, who has been married three times and has remained single since her 2001 divorce from Ted Turner, wasn’t too receptive to Barrymore flying solo for the rest of her life.

"You're so young. You're too young to swear off anything," she replied. "You've got to stay open to anything, Drew. I'm too old, so it's very easy to swear off getting undressed, even in candlelight."

Fonda, 82, says romance doesn’t necessarily fit in with her busy life, a point that resonated with Barrymore.

“Who has time?” Fonda asked.

"Yes! This is where I've been at," Barrymore replied. "Listen, I'm not closed for business, but I have been exactly in that mentality for the last five years, thinking I just don't have the bandwidth, I don't know if I'm willing to open my, I just don't, I can't fit it in!"

"Well, you can squeeze a little affair or two in there. I'm all for it,” Fonda shot back.

Barrymore has made it abundantly clear that she will never walk down the aisle again.

"I will never get married again! ... I will never, with a capital N-E-V-E-R, never get married. It’s like, I have two options. Cut it — this has not worked — or be Elizabeth Taylor," she told People magazine earlier this month.