Drew Barrymore compares her online dating experience to a 'car wreck'

Raya, the very selective dating app and social media service aimed at the glitterati, is all the rage with Hollywood’s single set these days — but not with one eligible star in particular.

According to Drew Barrymore, she not only failed to find a love match on Raya, she wasn’t even able to find a guy who would actually show up to a date.

"I did terribly," the 45-year-old confessed during a video visit to “Watch What Happens Live.”

She summed up the experience by stating, "I got stood up, and I didn't match with anyone, and my friends gave me this bloated sense of false confidence. They were like, 'You should try it. You will do great!'"

Reality obviously didn’t live up to the hype, as she went on to compare it to “a car wreck.”

However, unlike an actual wreck, Barrymore added that she enjoyed the effort — despite the disappointment.

"I definitely had fun with it,” the mother of two explained. “I’ve always wanted to go on a blind date, but my life got in the way of that. So I thought online dating might satiate that desire, and … um … yeah, no. It was a real wake-up call."

“WWHL” host Andy Cohen wanted to know more about the one that got away by never showing up in the first place. “Did you get stood up by a celebrity?” he asked.

"I got stood up by a guy who owned a restaurant," she deadpanned without further detail.

While Barrymore declined to name names when it came to her almost-date or any of the other familiar faces she saw on the app, she said she recognized a good portion of the Raya dating pool.

“It was like looking through an Us Weekly!” she added.

As for the status of her love quest right now, frankly, it’s not much of a quest at all. Just last week on her new eponymous talk show, Barrymore told guest Jane Fonda that she supports the venerable actor’s decision to swear off men altogether.

"I think I'm there (too) and have been there for the last five years," she told Fonda.

The “Never Been Kissed” star has been married three times, divorcing her last husband, Will Kopelman, in 2016. And even if she does find love again, she recently told People magazine, “I will never get married again! … I will never, with a capital N-E-V-E-R, never get married.”