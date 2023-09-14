Drew Barrymore’s alleged stalker arrested at NYFW show after demanding to see Emma Watson

A man previously arrested on suspicion of stalking Drew Barrymore was arrested again for entering a dressing area at a New York Fashion Week event and demanding that he see Emma Watson, according to authorities.

Chad Michael Busto, 43, went inside a dressing area at a Brooklyn building hosting a private Fashion Week event around 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 8 and yelled at people working at the show, according to court documents obtained by NBC News. He repeatedly screamed, "I want to marry Emma Watson. Let me speak to Emma Watson. Let me take a photo with Emma Watson," the documents said.

Busto has been charged with two counts of trespassing and two counts of disorderly conduct, according to the court documents. His outburst disrupted several people from working while at the event, the documents said.

It's unclear if Watson was at the fashion show. NBC News has reached out to Watson's representatives for comment and has not received a response.

The incident comes after Busto was arrested last month in Long Island, New York, days after he rushed the stage and confronted Barrymore during an event in New York City.

Busto was “riding a bicycle up into private driveways” in the town of Sagaponack and telling people “he was looking for Drew Barrymore’s residence,” Southampton police said.

Authorities issued a charge for stalking, and took him into custody on Aug. 24 in East Hampton Town. He was arraigned and released a day later, and a judge ordered him to wear an ankle monitor and stay away from Barrymore.

Busto previously charged the stage during an appearance Barrymore was making on Aug. 21 in New York City, police confirmed.

“I’m Chad Michael Busto,” the man said. “You know who I am.”

Barrymore and her co-host at the panel event, actor Reneé Rapp, hurried off the stage while security escorted the man away.