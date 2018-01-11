Pop Culture

Drew Barrymore adopts 3 kittens — and the photo is adorable

TODAY

Drew Barrymore's family just got even bigger!

A recent visit to the local animal shelter led to the 42-year-old star of "The Santa Clarita Diet" bringing home three adorable bundles of fur — in the shape of kittens — to share with her daughters, and the photo she posted on Instagram is just precious:

She suggests that she might have just become a "crazy cat lady," but we totally empathize. Who could resist? Besides, one kitten is for Olive, 5; one is for Frankie, 3. And what great names: Lucky, Peach and Fern!

Merry Christmas 2017... 2018 you better watch yourself!

A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

Douglas, the dog Barrymore rescued previously, is undoubtedly wondering what the heck is going on.

Here's the scoop, Douglas: You've just been usurped. We can't wait to see the next set of photos of the whole kitten and caboodle!

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Drew Barrymore on her new horror-comedy: 'I was in the mood to eat people'

Play Video - 5:10

Drew Barrymore on her new horror-comedy: 'I was in the mood to eat people'

Play Video - 5:10

More video

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.

More: Pop Culture Popculture Trending

TOP