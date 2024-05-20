This story discusses child sexual abuse. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 800-656-4673 to reach the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. You can also visit the Child Help Hotline for additional support.

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell was launched back into the spotlight with the release of the Investigation Discovery docuseries “Quiet on Set” in March, in which the actor and musician came forward as a victim of child sexual abuse.

In “Quiet on Set,” Bell identified himself as the plaintiff in a 2003 case against Brian Peck, an acting and dialogue coach. Peck pleaded no contest of lewd or lascivious acts with a 14- or 15-year-old child and oral copulation with a minor under 16, according to a case summary from Los Angeles County Superior Court. Peck served more than a year in jail and was made to register as a sex offender, according to court documents. Peck’s attorney in his 2003 case did not return NBC News’ request for comment.

Bell’s own past has been revisited in the wake of the documentary, including his 2021 guilty plea to attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. The plea was related to a 2017 case where a 15-year-old girl reported that an incident occurred at Bell’s concert in Cleveland, Ohio, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

In a new interview with NBC News’ Kate Snow, Bell addressed criticism that while he has spoken out about his own past and tried to help other children avoid abuse, he also pleaded guilty to crimes involving a teenage girl.

“I think that there is a picture that a lot of people are painting of a cycle of abuse — ‘Oh, well, he did to someone else what has been done to him,’” Bell said. “But it’s a very difficult parallel to make between that and what I endured at 14 years old, the physical abuse that I went through, the things that (Peck) had done to me over and over and over, and how dark it got.”

Bell was sentenced to two years of probation in July 2021 after he pleaded guilty to the two charges involving the 15-year-old girl.

Drake Bell opened up in an exclusive interview on TODAY. Jonah Rosenberg for TODAY

After investigating, Cleveland police determined that the teen had “established a relationship with Bell several years prior (and) attended his concert in December 2017.”

During Bell’s sentencing hearing, the victim, who was then 19, accused the actor of “grooming” her since she was 12, sending her graphic photos and engaging in sexual misconduct in two separate incidents, NBC News reported.

“My life hasn’t been the same since I was 15,” the woman had said at the time. “I think about these crimes every single day. I feel like I’m in a constant dark place.”

The judge at the hearing had said that while Bell’s guilty plea involved “serious allegations,” “they do not involve sexual relations.” He added, “However, a grown man does not engage in inappropriate text messages to a teenager.”

Ian Friedland, Bell’s attorney, denied the girl’s allegations in a statement to NBC News at the time of Bell’s sentencing.

“The victim’s allegations that went beyond that which all parties agreed, not only lack supporting evidence but are contradicted by the facts learned through extensive investigation,” Friedland said. “As the court made clear, this plea was never about sexual misconduct or sexual relations with any person, let alone a minor.”

Bell, 37, addressed why he decided to plead guilty in his interview with Snow, saying he was at first not aware of her age.

“I (pleaded) guilty to some text messages with somebody that I didn’t know, someone I wasn’t aware of their age. It was stupid. It was something I shouldn’t have done. I should never have engaged with anybody online, even if I knew what their age was. (It) absolutely should not have happened.”

Bell insisted to Snow that no incident happened in person or physically.

“Through a very long and exhaustive investigation, which went into subpoenaing my social media messages and everything that I’ve ever sent to anyone in my cellphones and computers, we had witnesses come forward that were there and were witness to the entire events that occurred at the concert. And it was able to come out that what had been alleged didn’t occur.”

The “Drake & Josh” star opened up about his experience with sexual abuse at age 14 and 15 while working as a child actor in the early 2000s in “Quiet on Set.” In the five-episode series, Bell came forward as a victim of Peck and alleged the dialogue coach repeatedly sexually abused him.

“Anytime I had an audition or needed to work on dialogue or anything, I somehow ended up back at Brian’s house,” Bell said in the documentary. “And it just got worse and worse and worse.”

“I was just trapped,” Bell added. “I had no way out.”