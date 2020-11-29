Could this father-son duo be any cuter? On Saturday, Drake shared an adorable snap of his three-year-old son Adonis on Instagram. In the photo, the 34-year-old rapper can be seen snuggling next to his son while they share a snack in bed.

The former "Degrassi: The Next Generation" star simply captioned the post with a crossed fingers emoji.

Until this year, Drake typically kept his son out of the public eye. However more recently, he started sharing pictures of Adonis with his fans and followers. The rapper opened up about his decision on “Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne” in May, explaining, "I posted those pictures, it was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world.”

"It wasn't even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned,” he continued. “I just woke up one morning, and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do.”

Drake performs on June 20, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

He explained that he didn’t want his fame to affect his family and how he parents his son, citing other rappers who are fathers as his inspiration.

“I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son” he said. “I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a 'celebrity’ that I got to make everybody live under this blanket. So I just wanted to free myself of that.”

Drake first shared a picture of his son on Instagram earlier this year in March, posting a carousel of photos, including snaps featuring Adonis' mother, 31-year-old French artist Sophie Brussaux.

The rapper used the caption to draw attention to the pandemic and the isolation that comes along with it. He ended the caption with a note about family, writing, "I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.”

Since then, Drake has been open to posting more frequently with his son. The rapper shared a photo of Adonis on June 21 to celebrate Father’s Day, writing, “Happy Fathers Day to all the real g’z handling business 🌍”

On September 9, the rapper shared a photo of his son posing in a hoodie and sweatpants on his first day of school, captioning the adorable photo, “First Day Of School...The World Is Yours kid 🌍”

Most recently, Drake shared a photo on October 11 of his son’s third birthday celebration. In the photo, the rapper is crouched next to Adonis while he sits on the floor surrounded by silver and black balloons for the ultimate birthday party decor.

Drake kept the caption simple, writing, “Young Stunna."