Oh, the places you'll go!

The beloved books of Dr. Seuss, including "The Cat in the Hat," "The Lorax" and "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" are coming to life in an immersive experience debuting in Mississauga, Canada, today and traveling to several North American cities.

"The Cat in the Hat" is featured prominently in the new exhibition, "The Dr. Seuss Experience."

According to the exhibit's website, "This Seuss-tacular sensory spectacle takes each guest on an awe-inspiring journey through nine different Dr. Seuss books, allowing each visitor a chance to magically step into the pages of each of the books."

The family-friendly experience, produced by Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Kilburn Live, lets fans young and old enter a kooky, poetic and colorful world that stretches across 15,000 square feet inside the Square One shopping mall.

The interactive attraction lets visitors wander through Instagram-ready rooms, including a balloon-filled maze mimicking "Oh, the Places You'll Go!," a Grinch-themed Christmas room and a forest of Truffula trees featured in "The Lorax."

“‘The Dr. Seuss Experience’ brings the extraordinary world of Dr. Seuss to life and we couldn’t be more thrilled to give everyone the opportunity to see and experience their favorite stories and characters as if they jumped right off the pages,” said Susan Brandt, president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P.., in a press release.

Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known to fans as Dr. Seuss, died in 1991 at age 87, but his work has lived on for generations of children and their parents. A new book, culled from old manuscripts was released earlier this year.

NBC's Morgan Radford visited the exhibition outside Toronto to give viewers a sneak peek at the touring show.

"When you look at an exhibition like this, we're breaking the rules," Brandt told Radford. "We're saying 'Touch everything. Play with everything. Enter our world.'

"We want you to open doors, we want you to touch and pet and play," she continued.

Children can swing on a Truffula tree from Dr. Seuss' "The Lorax."

And while adults will enjoy sharing photos from the highly-Instagrammable show, kids will simply love jumping into their favorite books, playing games and trying out the different activities.

It's the lasting messages from Dr. Seuss that curators hope will resonate with the public as they debut the project that took three years to complete.

"Dr. Seuss is a huge part of our family ... to walk through this world — it is so special!" said one visitor.

This isn't the first time readers have been able to interact with the world of Seuss in person. At Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida, there's the Dr. Seuss Character Zone, where you can meet friends such as Thing One and Thing Two. There's also The Cat in the Hat ride, which lets you bump, thump and crash through the scenes of the iconic book.

The new "The Dr. Seuss Experience" is also scheduled to land in Seattle, Boston and Houston. For more information and tickets, visit experienceseuss.com.