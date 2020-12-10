Dr. Phil's son Jordan McGraw marries Morgan Stewart — see the wedding photos

Meet the McGraw family's newest member!

On Wednesday, Jordan McGraw, the younger son of famed psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw, married fiancée Morgan Stewart. The 34-year-old musician shared his exciting news on Instagram Thursday by posting a sweet wedding photo.

In the snapshot, he's holding hands with a smiling Stewart, 32, who owns her own sportswear company, Morgan Stewart Sport. For her wedding day, she went with a somewhat casual, floor-length gown with men's dress shirt vibes. McGraw, who wore a tuxedo, captioned the photo simply, "12-9-20."

On her Instagram, Stewart shared a different photo where the couple is exchanging a smooch, writing alongside it, "Btw ... Jordan and Morgan McGraw," and the chapel emoji.

Tying the knot isn't the only exciting thing in the couple's life at the moment. Stewart and McGraw are also expecting a baby girl. She revealed the sex of their child in an Instagram video that shows the parents-to-be popping a black balloon, which releases a burst of pink confetti.

"She may not be great at math but at least we know she’ll be well dressed," Stewart quipped about her future daughter in the caption.

The newly minted McGraws first shared that they were engaged back in July. At the time, Stewart posted a photo of herself wearing her new, rather large ring and captioning it, "Fireworks." McGraw, meanwhile, posted a picture of the couple beaming from ear to ear. "Plenty to smile about…” he wrote.

In March, Stewart confirmed to her fans that she and McGraw had been dating for about three months.

"You wanna know a very fun fact, you guys? We dated 10 years ago for a year and then he broke up with me," Stewart said on Instagram Live. "And I was like, 'Fine, whatever. I don't care.' And then I went on obviously to have another relationship and then the past year we got back together."

In 2016, Stewart married her former “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” co-star Brendan Fitzpatrick. They split in August 2019, with Stewart officially filing for divorce two months later.