Dr. Oz ending his show following Senate run announcement

"The Dr. Oz Show" will come to an end in January as the daytime host runs for Senate in Pennsylvania.

The long-running daytime show hosted by Dr. Mehmet Oz will officially end on Jan. 14, series distributor Sony Pictures Television said. The show is currently in its 13th season and has won 10 Daytime Emmy Awards during its time on the air.

It will be replaced by "The Good Dish", a new one-hour syndicated cooking and chat show hosted by Daphne Oz, Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa. The new show has been picked up by station groups across the country including Fox, Hearst, Nexstar, Gray and Sinclair, among others. "The Good Dish" will launch on Jan. 17 in over 90% of the U.S., including top market stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and Dallas. The show started out as a weekly segment on "The Dr. Oz Show."

"Audiences have been loving what Daphne, Gail and Jamika have been serving up during their weekly segments on 'The Dr. Oz Show' for years," said Zack Hernandez, senior vice president and general sales manager of U.S. Syndication Sales for Sony Pictures Television. "We have long believed The Good Dish would make an excellent stand-alone series and are delighted to be able to deliver this fresh take on the cooking genre to our station partners and their viewers across the country."

"The Good Dish" comes from executive producers Amy Chiaro, Stacy Rader, and ZoCo Productions. The show is produced by ZoCo Productions and is distributed by Sony Pictures Television.

Dr. Oz announced his run for retiring U.S. Senator Pat Toomey's seat in November. Shortly thereafter, the Fox Station Group announced it was pulling the show from New York and Pennsylvania.