Dr. Dre's wife, Nicole Young, files for divorce after 24 years of marriage

Dr. Dre and his wife, Nicole Young, have parted ways after 24 years of marriage.

TODAY has confirmed that Young, 50, filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their breakup.

Young is also seeking spousal support.

TMZ was the first publication to break the news of the couple’s split, along with the claim that they had no prenuptial agreement. As of last year, Forbes estimated the music mogul’s net worth at $800 million — though in 2014 after Apple acquired the rapper's Beats by Dre headphone line for $3 billion, the record producer himself stated he was “the first billionaire in hip hop.”

Dr. Dre, wife Nicole Young and daughter Truly Young attend "The Defiant Ones" special screening at the Ritzy Picturehouse on March 15, 2018, in London. Karwai Tang / WireImage

The 55-year-old Dre, who was born Andre Young, married Young in 1996, and they have two adult children together, son Truice and daughter Truly. He also has four other children from previous relationships, one of whom died in 2008.

Though this was the former N.W.A rapper’s only marriage, Young was married once before to retired NBA star Sedale Threatt.

Truly Young, Dr. Dre and Nicole Young attend the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020, in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola / FilmMagic

The pair made their last public appearance together in February when they smiled and held hands alongside daughter Truly at the Tom Ford AW20 fashion show in Hollywood.