As “Downton Abbey: The Exhibition” gets set to open in New York, four stars of the iconic show visit Megyn Kelly TODAY: Joanne Froggatt, Lesley Nicol, Sophie McShera and Allen Leech. Leech addresses the rumor that he stole a small souvenir from the set (“I prefer ‘permanently borrowed’”) and says of the possibility of a “Downton” movie: “I think we’d all love to do it.”