The trailer for 'Downton Abbey' sequel is here — and Violet Crawley is back

Put down the smelling salts and pick up a glass of port — the Dowager Countess is back!

A recent 15-second teaser for “Downton Abbey: A New Era” gave fans of the period piece reason to pause as the beloved character, played by Maggie Smith, was nowhere to be seen. And given that the last film included the warning that she could be approaching her final days, that didn’t seem to bode well.

But a look at the film’s trailer that aired on TODAY Monday morning puts that worry to rest.

Not only is the Crawley family matriarch back in the new clip, it also reveals that she is indeed moving on to another place.

She's back! Focus Features

“Years ago, before you were born, I met a man,” she can be seen telling an amusingly surprised Earl of Grantham. “And now I’ve come into the possession of a villa in the South of France.”

Evidently, she isn't going to her new estate alone, as butler Carson (Jim Carter) announces that France should be warned, “the British are coming!”

And a second glimpse of Violet Crawley proves she hasn’t lost any of her sass and panache since she was last seen.

Rising to excuse herself from a family chat, she dryly says, “And with that I will say good night and leave you to discuss my mysterious past.”

The Dowager Countess of Grantham who? Focus Features

The rest of the upstairs-downstairs drama in the trailer just expands on what fans saw in that all-too-short 15-second teaser that came out last week, such as the fact that Lady Sybil's widower, Tom Branson (Allen Leech), is set to tie the knot with Lucy Smith (Tuppence Middleton) — and given their chemistry in the first film, that's not exactly a shocker.

While more glimpses are bound to be released before the film, fans will have to wait a while to see the full feature. "Downton Abbey: A New Era" won't hit theaters until March 18, 2022.