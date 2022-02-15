See Violet Crawley and family go abroad in the full trailer for 'Downton Abbey: A New Era'

It's here! The highly anticipated full trailer for "Downton Abbey: A New Era" debuted Tuesday, and there's enough upstairs-downstairs intrigue to last us until it hits theaters this spring.

The latest peek at the new movie opens with a sweeping shot of the title estate before revealing what life looks like now for the Crawley family, including Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) and Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael).

Rumors swirled in November after a 15-second preview for "A New Era" debuted with a large absence of a fan-favorite — the Dowager Countess, played by Maggie Smith. Given that the last film included the warning that she could be approaching her final days, things didn't seem promising.

Penelope Wilton stars as Isobel Merton and Maggie Smith as the Dowager Countess. Ben Blackall / Focus Features

Nevertheless, she did crop up in another teaser released a few days later, and now the Crawley family matriarch is back in the new full-length trailer too. We learn she is indeed moving on to another place — the south of France, to be specific.

“Years ago, before you were born, I met a man,” she says as she divulges to her family that she's come into the possession of a villa.

When asked why she never thought to turn it down, she quips, "Do I look as if I'd turn down a villa?"

Harry Hadden-Paton stars as Bertie Pelham, Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith, Tuppence Middleton as Lucy Smith and Allen Leech as Tom Branson. Ben Blackall / Focus Features

As questions swirl about the mystery man and the new French escape, Dowager Countess excuses herself from a family chat and dryly says, “And with that I will say good night and leave you to discuss my mysterious past.”

Evidently, she isn’t going to her new estate alone, as butler Carson (Jim Carter) announces that France should be warned, “the British are coming!”

The trailer also reveals that Hollywood is calling.

“A moving picture at Downton?” Carson huffs.

A movie being filmed at the estate brings mixed reactions from everyone — as well as some smashed pottery from a disgruntled Myrna Dalgleish (Laura Haddock) — as we see mountains of suitcases and equipment unloaded and the modern world descends upon Downton.

Sophie McShera stars as Daisy and Lesley Nicol stars as Mrs. Patmore. Ben Blackall / Focus Features

The nearly three-minute clip also reveals what’s on the horizon for widower Tom Branson (Allen Leech), as it appears he ties the knot with Lucy Smith (Tuppence Middleton). This won’t come as a complete surprise to anyone who saw the chemistry build between the pair in the first film.

Allen Leech stars as Tom Branson and Tuppence Middleton as Lucy Smith. Ben Blackall / Focus Features

The Earl and Countess of Grantham (Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern) are among several other familiar faces fans can anticipate, and Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West will all be making their "Downton" debut.

"A New Era" will debut in theaters May 20.