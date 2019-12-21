Dove Cameron's newest tattoo is a gorgeous tribute to Cameron Boyce

Dove Cameron shared a meaningful tattoo to honor her friend and "Descendants" co-star Cameron Boyce, who unexpectedly died in July at only 20 years old.

Cameron documented the experience in a video for Vogue's 24 Hours series, which showed her entire day.

"I really do get them so often that this really is a day in the life for me," Cameron said, adding that the tattoo in honor of Boyce would be number 11.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

She decided to get a pistol with a flower coming out of it tattooed on the side of her arm and near her wrist. She explained the tattoo has a double meaning. Not only is she "anti-gun" and "pro-gun regulation," but the movement also was dear to Boyce as well.

"It's sort of like a nationally recognized symbol for peace and for anti-gun movements," she said. "And also, my friend Cameron passed away a few months ago and he was starting this organization called Wielding Peace."

"I think that that's really beautiful and I've been trying to think of a tattoo to get for him since he passed, and I just felt that this one was really appropriate." Vogue

Through that organization, Boyce wanted to get "influential people holding things that sort of looked like they were in the shape of a gun, but then it would be artistic or peaceful," Cameron said. She continued, "He did it with a bouquet of flowers actually, and I think that that's really beautiful and I've been trying to think of a tattoo to get for him since he passed, and I just felt that this one was really appropriate."

Boyce died in his sleep on July 6. The Los Angeles county coroner ruled that the Disney channel star died from "sudden unexpected death in epilepsy."

The 20-year-old actor got his big break in “Grown Ups” alongside Adam Sandler in 2008 and appeared in the sequel, “Grown Ups 2,” in 2013.

He also made appearances across multiple Disney shows including "Good Luck Charlie,” "Shake It Up," and "Liv and Maddie," as well as starred as Luke Ross in the series “Jessie” and all three movies in the “Descendants” franchise.

Boyce's death hit Cameron hard. She shared a heartbreaking video on Instagram paying tribute to the actor last July.

"I will spend the rest of my life missing and loving you, and I'm all the better for knowing you," she said.