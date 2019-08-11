It’s been just over a month since Disney star Cameron Boyce passed away suddenly due to a seizure brought on by a previous medical condition. The “Descendants” star suffered the seizure due to epilepsy.

His costars shared their heartwarming messages on social media to honor Boyce in the days following his death, but on Friday, actress Dove Cameron sat down with E!’s Daily Pop to reflect on the loss of her longtime friend and “Descendants” costar.

"He just was everything everybody said he was," she shared while tearing up. "He was from someplace else. He was truly like a cosmic happening."

Booboo Stewart, Sofia Carson, Dove Cameron and Cameron Boyce of Disney's 'Descendants' perform and join fans at Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort on October 17, 2015 in Anaheim, California. Jerod Harris / Getty Images

The “Angry Birds 2” actress shared some anecdotes on how she and the rest of the “Descendants” cast are coping with the loss of their fourth castmate and looking out for one another during this time of grief.

"That's what we've been working on all together as a family is really staying in touch with each other and (Booboo Stewart) said, he was like, 'I want to go out of my way to see you because I don't want to miss you,' and I think that's kind of how we're all feeling is we want to—we want to make an effort," Cameron explained. "It really reminds you how important everybody is, how important your one life is."

Cameron Boyce and Dove Cameron of Disney's 'Descendants' perform and join fans at Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort on October 17, 2015 in Anaheim, California. Jerod Harris / Getty Images

She continued, "It's been really rough, but we're all finding solace in each other and that's become really beautiful for us."

The 23-year-old actress added that it's important to not only spend time with family and friends, but to "do it intentionally."

The third and final installment in the Disney movie series, "Descendants 3" debuted on August 2. The film's closing included a tribute to the late 20-year-old actor to honor his legacy on the Disney Channel, from his role on "Jessie" to his time spent playing Carlos in the "Descendants" franchise.

Boyce’s parents have been outspoken on social media in the wake of their son’s untimely death, thanking everyone for their support in a time of grief.

“I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received,” Victor Boyce wrote on Twitter just two days after the news broke. “It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough.”

Libby Boyce shared her own tribute to her late son on Instagram at the end of July. She took to Instagram and posted a photo of her and her son side hugging, simply captioned: “He is my compass.”

To honor their son, Boyce's parents along with his younger sister, Maya, launched the Cameron Boyce Foundation in his honor. The foundation will be dedicated to providing "young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world."