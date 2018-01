share tweet pin email

Actress Taraji P. Henson, known for her role as Cookie Lyon in the hit Fox show “Empire,” did not have the smoothest path to success in Hollywood, but it was the whispers of doubters and the encouragement of her father that fueled her drive. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, the Academy Award nominee talks to Willie Geist about her breakout role in “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and what it was like to serve as an executive producer on her latest film, “Proud Mary.”