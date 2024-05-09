'Real Housewives' couple Dorit and PK Kemsley taking 'some time apart' amid 'struggles'

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Dorit Kemsley and Paul "PK" Kemsley have announced that they are taking "some time apart."

The married couple shared a joint statement May 9 on Instagram revealing their decision to "reevaluate" their relationship. Dorit Kemsley shared the announcement on her page, while her husband posted it in his Instagram story.

Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley Charles Sykes / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together," the couple said in their statement.

“To safe guard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children,” the statement went on.

The pair concluded their announcement by thanking fans for their "love and support" while they "continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.