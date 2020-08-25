It was nice … while it lasted.

Dorinda Medley announced on Tuesday that she is leaving "The Real Housewives of New York City" after six seasons.

“What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice,” Medley, 55, wrote on Instagram. “But all things must come to an end.”

The reality star noted that the series helped her to cope with the death of her husband, Richard Medley, who died in 2011 from liver failure.

“I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way,” Medley revealed. She then thanked her castmates, including Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Leah McSweeney for “constant stimulation and entertainment.”

Medley, who is best known for her brutal honesty and amazing one-liners, joined the New York cast in 2015. Her exit follows Tinsley Mortimer’s.

Executive producer Andy Cohen weighed in on Medley’s departure in the comments.

“What a ride. Unforgettable,” he wrote.

“XOXO,” added former “RHONY” cast member Bethenny Frankel.

Medley's final two appearances will be on the season 12 finale, which airs on Sept. 3, and the reunion show. It was an emotional season for Medley, who split from her boyfriend of seven years, John Mahdessian.

"I was going through a lot of changes that were really taking a toll on my personal life," Medley told People in April. "There were moments where I was like, 'I don't want to do this. It's too much, it's too big.'"

But Medley said she's feeling stronger than ever these days.

"I'm a really great me now. I'm sort of in a really good, empowered place, and I can run myself emotionally, financially, physically, and spiritually," she explained. "What comes of that, we'll see!"