The iHeartRadio Music Awards were Sunday night, and our own Donna Farizan (aka Donnadorable) was there, rubbing shoulders with such stars as Jon Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, The Chainsmokers and more. Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine weighed in jokingly on Kathie Lee and Hoda’s “The Voice” audition: “It wasn’t good.”