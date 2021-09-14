Attention Harry Styles fans: Whether your love for the star took off during his rise as a solo artist, his budding big-screen career or way back in his early One Direction days, you’re going to want to take a seat before you press play on the following clip.

That’s because director (and Styles' purported gal pal) Olivia Wilde just released the very first teaser from the upcoming thriller “Don’t Worry Darling,” and while it’s only 10 seconds long, there’s one second in particular that’s making Styles’ stans lose it online.

The primary star of the first-look clip is leading lady Florence Pugh, but for one brief moment, she shares the screen with Styles for one steamy lip-lock.

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in #DontWorryDarling.



In theaters only 9.23.2022 pic.twitter.com/pAy5pJ5tfV — HSD (@hsdaily) September 13, 2021

Which must be why fans on social media have turned to GIFs, memes and whatever freak-out footage they can find to sum up their feelings.

“not now, mommy is busy watching florence pugh and harry styles make out on repeat in a 2 second clip” #DontWorryDarling pic.twitter.com/hWia3X1bsR — tumi (@sxgarhighstyles) September 13, 2021

After all, there are only so many ways to say, “that’s hot!”

But amid the raves, the fire emoji and the occasional parody pics, Styles’ faithful fans had something else to express on social media — absolute outrage over the fact that the film won’t be released until fall of next year.

We gotta wait a whole year … are they tryna hurt us dropping the teaser and making us wait that long … 🥲 #DontWorryDarling pic.twitter.com/W023qRTW2H — Jenni 🤍 (@jenniferxlloyd) September 13, 2021

The good news is that director Wilde is certain that seeing the “Watermelon Sugar” singer in the feature will be well worth the wait.

In February, Wilde shared a still from “Don’t Worry Darling” on her Instagram, noting that although “most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films,” Styles was an exception when it came to his work on this project.

“He infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity,” she wrote. “He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards.”

See for yourself when “Don’t Worry Darling” hits theaters Sept. 23, 2022.