Dolly Parton is coming to Netflix! Get the details on her new project

Dolly Parton fans will soon get to enjoy her music in a whole new way!

Netflix has announced the country music legend will appear in and produce a new eight-episode scripted anthology series, with each episode based on one of her iconic songs.

.@DollyParton and her music are headed to Netflix! The living legend will serve as singer/songwriter, co-star, and executive producer on a new anthology series where every episode is based on an iconic Dolly Parton song. pic.twitter.com/8AdZFFTjcd — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 4, 2018

The as-yet-untitled series is being compared to NBC's standalone movies "Coat of Many Colors" (2015) and its sequel, "Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love" (2016), which were based on the "Jolene" singer's life, music and stories.

"As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music," the 72-year-old singer said in a statement. "I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favorite songs to life with Netflix. We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations, and I want to thank the good folks at Netflix and Warner Bros. TV for their incredible support."

Nathan Congleton / NBC Country music legend Dolly Parton will appear in a new scripted Netflix series based on her songs.

Word of Parton's series first leaked Saturday when actress and comedian Lily Tomlin accidentally spilled the beans during a Netflix panel showcasing "Grace and Frankie" for Emmy consideration, according to IndieWire.

Tomlin, 78, and her "Grace and Frankie" co-star Jane Fonda, 80, were asked if their fellow "9 to 5" alum Parton would ever guest-star on their show.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images "9 to 5" stars Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda reunited onstage at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2017.

"We’d like to see Dolly and we keep hoping we’ll work out a schedule, but she’s just so busy,” Tomlin said. “She does so many things, and now she has a big show deal herself at Netflix, so I don’t know.”

“She does?” Fonda said, to the amusement of the surprised crowd.

When asked if Parton would star in the series, Tomlin told reporters, “Yeah, she’ll be in it when it calls for her.”