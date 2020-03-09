Dolly Parton wants to celebrate her 75th birthday with a Playboy cover

Still workin’ 9 to 5!

Dolly Parton turned 74 in January, and she revealed that she would love to celebrate her next birthday by returning to the cover of Playboy magazine.

“Well, I don’t plan to retire. I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again,” the singer said in a recent interview with “60 Minutes Australia.”

“See, I did Playboy magazine years ago,” she said. “I thought it would be such a hoot if they would go for it — I don’t know if they will — if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75.”

Parton posed for Playboy in 1978, becoming the first country singer to appear on the cover of the magazine.

Parton appeared on the cover of Playboy in 1978. Harry Langdon / Getty Images

She wore the classic Playboy bunny suit, but her contract had “very specific parameters that did not include nudity,” according to Parton’s official website.

In her recent interview, Parton said she might even be able to wear the same outfit for a new Playboy cover.

“I could probably use it,” she said. “Boobs are still the same!”

The singer also revealed some of her beauty secrets.

“I always say good lighting, good makeup and good doctors,” she said. “And a good attitude don’t hurt any, either.”

"I don't plan to retire," Parton said. Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Parton has long been open about her cosmetic surgeries over the years, and she revealed that she may now be slowing down in that department.

“I’ve had about all the nips and tucks I can have without kind of just looking like a plastic doll,” she joked.

She also talked about owning her signature appearance.

“The good part with me, though, I have my own look,” she said. “I’m kind of cartoonish and cartoons don’t really age that much. Even around 90, I’ll still probably look about the same way, just a little thicker makeup, bigger hair!”

We will always love you, Dolly Parton!