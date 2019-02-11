Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 11, 2019, 2:46 AM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

We love Dolly Parton!

And we're pretty sure we're in very good company, especially after Sunday night's Grammy Awards. Parton had been honored on Friday as 2019's MusiCares Person of the Year, and during the televised ceremony the legendary 73-year-old country/pop singer-songwriter/all-around-whirlwind was honored with a special performance during the show.

Dolly Parton with Miley Cyrus, on stage at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. Getty Images

And what a mesmerizing performance it was, featuring several of Parton's greatest hits, sung in tandem with an array of supertalents including Miley Cyrus (who is her goddaughter), Katy Perry, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves.

Everyone's in the Little Big Town with Parton (c.)! Also pictured (from l.) Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, and Philip Sweet at the Grammys on February 10 in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The gang traded time onstage with Parton, covering portions of five of the legend's biggest hits: "Here You Come Again," "Jolene," "After the Gold Rush," "Red Shoes" and, for a big all-hands-onstage encore, "9 to 5."

And of course the crowd went wild, up on their feet almost from the moment the toe-tapping tunes began.

The ladies in red! Pictured: Katy Perry, Parton and Kacey Musgraves. Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

One of our favorite moments: Checking out Musgraves and Perry done up in classic Dolly red ensembles with white spangly embroidery. La Parton herself, of course, stood out in all white with delightful red gems scattered across her lacy dress and cape (plus red shoes, naturally).

That's a performance we want to watch again and again ... from 9 to 5!