Dolly Parton shares uplifting message amid coronavirus pandemic: 'Keep the faith'

Dolly Parton is keeping spirits high during this time of uncertainty.

The 74-year-old country icon shared an uplifting message on her Facebook page on Friday afternoon, spreading positivity during a time of crisis with her fans

“Well hello, it’s Dolly, climbing the stairway to heaven ‘cause this virus is scaring the H-E-L-L out of us,” Parton sang. “I’m not making light of the situation. Well, maybe I am, ‘cause it’s the light that I believe is going to dissolve the situation.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Parton continued, saying, “I think God is in this, I really do. I think he’s trying to hold us up to the light so we can see ourselves and see each other through the eyes of love.”

“And I hope we learn that lesson,” she finished. “I think that when this passes we’re gonna all be better people. So I know that I have a positive attitude about it as negative as it seems to be right now. So just keep the faith, don’t be too scared, it’s gonna be alright. God loves us.”

Parton echoed the same sentiment on her Instagram, focusing on the light and positivity during this tough time. Amid the current health crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the singer has been mourning her friend of four decades, Kenny Rogers, after he passed away on March 20 at his home from natural causes.

In a touching video Parton posted on her Instagram, she shared an emotional message for her fans and followers about Rogers and their close friendship.

“You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone,” she captioned the video. “I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. So you be safe with God and just know that I will always love you, dolly.”

She explained that she was in disbelief when she heard the news that morning that her friend and long-time collaborator had passed away.

"I know that we all know Kenny is in a better place than we are today," she added. "I'm pretty sure he's going to be talking to God sometime today—if he ain't already—he's going to be asking him to spread some light onto this darkness going on here."