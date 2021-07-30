11 fun facts we learned in Dolly Parton's new interview with Andy Cohen

The secrets of her wardrobe

Parton also answered several fan questions about her wardrobe, waist size and wigs.

"(Waist size) depends on what I've been eating!" Parton joked. "I think my waist looks small. My feet are small and my waist is small, as I've always said, 'cause nothing grows in the shade. My waist, I don't know, it's small. It depends on how tight I pull it. I can pull it to 20 or 21 (inches) if I really don't want to breathe that day."

As far as wigs go, Parton also joked that because she wears one "every day," she must own "at least 365," but she doesn't count how many she has in her collection. The only thing more consistent, she revealed, are high heels, which she wears even when running errands.

"A casual errand to me is the same as sitting around," she said. "Even when I'm old and in my wheelchair, I'm sure I'll be like Mae West in my high-heeled shoes."

How she keeps a positive attitude

Parton's good works are well-known: Her million-dollar contribution to the research that helped create the Moderna coronavirus vaccine made headlines and a literacy program she runs in Tennessee helps provide books to children in the state. Parton said that her positive attitude is enforced by doing those types of projects.

"You kind of have to work at being positive like some people work at being miserable," she said. "I just think it’s an attitude so I just try to find all the good things I can, and if I see something wrong or something's bad, I just try to make it into something better."

Her surprising favorite hobby

During her interview, Parton confessed that she loves watching the "lowest brow" television she can find and enjoys a martini with an olive on nights out, but her real favorite hobby may come as a surprise to fans.

"I love finding old houses, old shacky houses, and going in them and seeing if I can find old books or old pieces of glass, that sort of thing," Parton said. "I'm an adventurer. I like doing that kind of stuff."

Her take on the #FreeBritney movement

Parton said that while she tries "to not get involved in other people's business," she's sending positive thoughts towards Britney Spears while she fights her conservatorship in court.

"I think she is a wonderful artist and I think she's a wonderful girl and I only wish her the best," Parton said.

The music star also alluded to having struggled herself to break out on her own.

"I understand all those crazy things, I went through a lot of that myself, through a big lawsuit in my early days with (singer) Porter Wagoner, trying to get out on my own, so I understand where she's coming from and how she feels," Parton said. "I hope that all turns out the way that it should."

Her thoughts on a Las Vegas residency

Fans might be interested in a potential Las Vegas residency for Parton, but the singer herself doesn't think one will happen despite inquiries.

"I've been asked about that a few times but I don't know that I'm able to work that hard for that long," she said. "That's really a hard job ... That's a lot of work and I don't know that I would want to build a show that big. I just go out and do what I do and mine's not all that much flair and glamour. I just tell stories, do my songs, so I don't think that's going to happen any time soon."

Has she ever smoked with goddaughter Miley Cyrus?

Parton quickly confirmed that she's never smoked marijuana with Cyrus, but she's "been around" the younger star "when she smoked a joint."

"We just get funny," Parton said. "She doesn't go around smoking, but yeah, I've been around her when she's smoking. I don't care. It's like that euphoric high you get, so I just get in there with her. Whatever."