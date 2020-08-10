Dolly Parton sent Hoda a birthday message (and we're super jealous)

The queen of country has a special birthday message for Hoda Kotb.

Dolly Parton took to Twitter over the weekend to share a sweet song for the TODAY co-anchor, who turned 56 on Sunday, and we just can't get the catchy tune out of our head.

In the short video, the legendary country crooner belts out a birthday song on stage and even flashes Hoda's name in light up marquee letters.

"The days go by faster and faster. The calendar turns, another year past ya. It's a special day for you to shine. Drinks all around with cheers and wishes, candles on a cake that's just delicious. It's all for you today cuz its birthday time," Parton sings at the beginning of the song.

If the melody sounds a bit familiar, that's because Parton converted her iconic hit "9 to 5" into a short and sweet birthday song.

"That's right, Hoda, this one's for you," Parton says before breaking out into the chorus, singing "It's birthday time, what a day for celebrating. There'll be songs and gifts and some happy congregating. This is birthday time with your friends and your relations. It's a time for joy and happy celebrations."

TODAY's Carson Daly shared the video during Monday's PopStart segment and Savannah Guthrie had quite the reaction. "Ahh are you kidding me? "Umm, why was that not the lede at 7 a.m.? This is insane," she said.

Dylan Dreyer was also pretty impressed and said "That's incredible!"

Savannah was still puzzled as to how the video all came about, though. "How did this happen ? It's like a professionally shot... Think she's on a Hoda set? Or maybe, that's Hoda's house actually," she joked.

The minute-long video is a pretty amazing tribute and as it turns out, Parton will sing a birthday message for any of her diehard fans.

Earlier this year, the singer partnered with American Greetings to create custom “Birthday Time” videos for the card brand's SmashUps Ecard Collection. The series has 1,200 different names to choose from and Parton signed a multi-year deal with the brand that includes digital and physical products that feature her music.

Listening to this sweet birthday message from Parton was surely a treat for Hoda, and she also had plenty of other fun surprises in store on her big day. Over the weekend, the mother of two shared some photos of a virtual party she had with friends and relatives.

Hoda also shared an adorable video of her two daughters helping her blow out the candles on her cake while her fiancé Joel Schiffman and mom look on proudly.

Happy birthday, Hoda!