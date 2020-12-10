Dolly Parton saved the life of a 9-year-old actor on set of new Christmas movie

Dolly Parton is literally a lifesaver!

Talia Hill, a 9-year-old actor and dancer in Parton’s Netflix holiday special, “Christmas on the Square,” revealed that the country superstar saved her life by pulling her out of the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Talia remembered the moment in a recent interview with Inside Edition.

“We were on set, and I was at the hot chocolate station, and they said go back to your beginning positions,” she said. “So there was a vehicle moving, and I was walking, and then somebody grabbed me and pulled me back, and I looked up and it was Dolly Parton.”

Parton fittingly plays an angel in her latest Christmas movie. NETFLIX

“‘Well, I am an angel, you know,’" Talia said Parton told her, "'cause she plays an angel in the movie.”

Talia said she was “in shock” afterward.

“She hugged me and shook me and said, ‘I saved your life,’” Talia recalled. “And my mom was crying, like, ‘Yes you did, Dolly Parton, yes you did.’”

Talia appeared in “Christmas on the Square” along with her two older brothers, Tristan and Tyson.

Parton does in fact play an angel in her heartwarming holiday movie, which follows a small town’s fight against a rich landlady who tries to evict everyone and sell their land to a mall developer right before Christmas.

The music legend, 74, has been working nonstop to bring her fans some Christmas cheer this season. In addition to starring in and writing the songs for “Christmas on the Square,” Parton also released a new holiday album, “A Holly Dolly Christmas,” her first in 30 years. She also released a Christmas kitchenware collection with Williams Sonoma.

For Parton, holiday messages of peace and love are more important than ever this year.

"I think we've just become so divided, 'cause people just seem to love to hate. You know? This is the Christmas season coming up. But we need to carry that Christmas spirit of peace on Earth, and loving one another. We need to carry that into the new year," she recently told Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY. “And Lord knows, I hope next year is better than this one.

"We can't save the world, but we can save the world we're living in," she added. "Maybe I'm dreaming. But I don't think so."