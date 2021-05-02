Dolly Parton and Sally Field honor Olympia Dukakis with touching tributes

Dolly Parton and Sally Field are remembering their "Steel Magnolias" co-star Olympia Dukakis, who on Saturday died at the age of 89.

"I was so sorry to hear that Olympia Dukakis had passed away," Parton said in a statement shared with TODAY. "She has been one of my favorite people that I have ever known or worked with."

"I really got very close to her and felt like we were good friends," the 75-year-old country icon continued. "Even though I didn't get to see her much, I thought of her often and knew that she was such a quality human being. She will be missed by her fans, her family, and those of us that were lucky enough to get to know her personally."

Dolly Parton, Sally Field and Olympia Dukakis attend the "Steel Magnolias" New York City premiere on Nov. 5, 1989. Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Parton starred alongside Dukakis in the 1989 film "Steel Magnolias" that is based on a 1987 play of the same name. Set in a small-town in the south, the play and film profile the bond between a group of women and how they cope when one of them, M'Lynn Eatenton, loses her daughter. In the film, M'Lynn is played by Field, who was also remembering her late co-star this weekend.

"What can I say but I loved her? Everyone loved her," Field, 74, said in a statement sent to TODAY. "She was a gift... unique and talented and one of a kind. Rest in peace, my friend Olympia."

Another co-star of Dukakis who was remembering her legacy was Cher, who starred alongside her in Norman Jewison’s 1987 film “Moonstruck.” They both snagged Oscars for their portrayal of a working class Italian American mother-daughter duo.

"Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing, Academy Award Winning Actress," Cher, 74, said on Twitter on Saturday, shortly after news of Dukakis' passing was shared.

"Olympia Played My Mom In Moonstruck, & Even Though Her Part was That Of a Suffering Wife, We (laughed) ALL The Time."

She added, "I Talked To Her 3 Wks Ago. RIP Dear One."