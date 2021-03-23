IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dolly Parton honored in Netflix special with covers by Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and more

Some of the brightest stars in music are paying tribute to the legendary performer.
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Dolly Parton will get her moment in the sun in “Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute,” a concert honoring the music icon that will be available for streaming next month on Netflix.

The special features a laundry list of stars across a range of musical genres paying homage to Parton by covering her timeless hits and speaking about her influence.

Willie Nelson, Little Big Town, Katy Perry, Chris Stapleton, Yolanda Adams, Leon Bridges and Parton’s goddaughter Miley Cyrus are among the stars who were on hand.

The event, which was taped in 2019, salutes Parton for being the MusiCares Person of the Year. The branch of the Recording Academy “provides a safety net of critical health and welfare services to the music community,” including mental health and addiction recovery services, health services and human services, according to its website.

The "Jolene" singer is the first country artist to be chosen as MusiCares Person of the Year. She joins a list of legendary performers, including Tony Bennett, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Aretha Franklin and Bob Dylan.

Parton, who turned 75 in January, was also honored for receiving the title at the 2019 Grammys with a medley of her hits that she performed with Cyrus, Perry, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves.

Parton’s humanitarian efforts are not lost on the public, either. She said she was waiting to get the COVID-19 vaccine until a greater portion of the public had been immunized, eventually receiving it earlier this month. And she played a role in helping develop Moderna's shot by donating $1 million to Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

"I'm just happy that anything I do can help somebody else, and when I donated the money to the COVID fund, I just wanted it to do good. Evidently, it is. Let's just hope we find a cure real soon," she told TODAY in November.

Parton, who will also be immortalized in an upcoming comic book, doesn't go out of her way to be lauded. In fact, there have been plenty of honors she has rejected, including twice turning down the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. She has also asked the state of Tennessee not to erect a statue of her.

"Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute" premieres April 7 on Netflix.

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.