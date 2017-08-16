Dolly Parton is releasing her 1st children's album

share tweet pin email

It's been 50 years since Dolly Parton released her very first record ("Hello, I'm Dolly"), and the country music superstar isn't slowing down now.

In fact, she's kicking off the next half-century of her career with a treat aimed at her youngest fans — an album just for them.

Parton shared of the cover art on Instagram Tuesday, in which she's decked out in a sparkling blue gown with fairy wings.

"I am very excited that now I'm coming out with my first children's album!" she wrote in the caption.

"I Believe in You" will be released digitally on Sept. 29, and CDs will come out on Oct. 13.

And all of the profits from the recording will go to a good cause.

"I'm so proud to say that all of the proceeds from this CD will go to the Imagination Library," she explained.

Imagination Library is Parton's personal charity, which aims to "foster a love of reading" in preschool-aged children.

"It’s been 20 years since the Imagination Library was launched," the singer-songwriter told attendees at a press conference in Nashville to tease the album. "We’ve seen 100 million books get into the hands of children and hopefully there will be many more.”

Until then, she's hoping her new album, which will feature 14 tracks written and performed by Parton, reaches that many kids, too.