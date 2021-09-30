Dolly Parton raves about Lil Nas X's cover of 'Jolene'

Dolly Parton is a big fan of Lil Nas X’s cover of her classic hit “Jolene.”

Earlier this month, the rapper posted a video of himself performing his own take on the track and the country legend has finally broken her silence about it.

“I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song #Jolene,” she tweeted Wednesday. “I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it’s really good. Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I’m honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @LilNasX.”

Parton's effusive praise triggered a brief response from the rapper.

Parton posted the same message she tweeted on her Instagram account, along with a photo of her and Lil Nas X, who released his new album, “Montero,” last week.

Parton and Lil Nas X have a common bond that extends beyond "Jolene." The rapper's massive hit, "Old Town Road," featured Billy Ray Cyrus, whose daughter Miley is Parton's goddaughter.

Parton is also no stranger to championing younger singers on the rise. In June, she surprised country singer Carly Pearce to let her know she was being invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry when Pearce thought she was doing an interview about Parton’s theme park, Dollywood.

“We set this up so I could walk in on you because I wanted to surprise you,” she told Pearce before delivering the news.