Dolly Parton knows her fans are feeling stressed about the COVID-19 pandemic. So, the country music legend just debuted an inspiring video for her new feel-good anthem, "When Life Is Good Again."

Parton, 74, premiered the clip while speaking virtually with Time magazine for its new TIME100 Talks: Finding Hope project. The song is a catchy reminder that the bad times will one day end. "We will get through it," said Parton. “Everything has to pass."

Parton has been busy helping others during the coronavirus outbreak. Last month, the singer donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to help fund research to treat and prevent the virus.

She also launched the YouTube series "Goodnight with Dolly" through her book-giving program, Imagination Library. Each week, Parton reads a different children's book in a live video to bring "a little fun" to kids in quarantine, and to give a break to parents who've had to "babysit, be teachers and do everything" while in lockdown.

"I know that I’m in a position to help,” she explained. "That’s why I try to do it in every way that I can."

Writing "When Life Is Good Again" was another gift from the heart.

"I really try to write what I think everybody is going through right now," said the Grammy winner. "I try to create things that I think people would like to be able to express, because I’ve always been grateful that I’m a writer."

The song looks forward to a time after the pandemic ends, with Parton imagining the world a kinder place. "When life is good again, it’s going to be better than it ever was," she said. "I know I’ll be a better person. I can see a lot of things that I can do better than I did before."

Parton hopes the song will inspire listeners to pause and consider about how they can do better in their own lives. "I think we have to pull together a little better. I just think we’re just getting so scattered and so selfish with some things, and we’re just letting too many good things go by," she said.

"Like I say, I'm gonna do better," she added. "I try to do good as it is, but I'm gonna do better."

