See Hoda and Jenna, Ellen, Katie Couric and more take the profile picture challenge

The internet's latest viral challenge has prompted lots of celebs to respond with their own hilarious takes.

By Alexander Kacala

Whoever thinks a meme is only for the young clearly is shortsighted. The internet's latest viral challenge was created by none other than Dolly Parton, prompting lots of celebs to respond with their own hilarious takes on it.

The 74-year-old country star, who just celebrated a birthday on Sunday, took to social media this week to post four photos of herself representing a different social media platform: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

“Get you a woman who can do it all 😉,” she captioned her collage.

The meme pokes fun at how people represent themselves differently on the various platforms. On LinkedIn, they're professional; on Facebook, they're more family friendly; on aesthetics-driven Instagram, they're more artsy; and on Tinder, the dating app, they're more ... salacious.

On LinkedIn, Parton sports a buttoned-up school teacher look, while on Facebook she's donning a cheery Christmas sweater. For Instagram, she chose a vintage black-and-white shot showing her with bell-bottoms and a guitar, and on Tinder, she's sporting a Playboy bunny outfit.

Lots of other celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres to Reba McEntire, joined in on the joke by sharing their versions. Here are a few of our favorites:

Ellen DeGeneres

Jennifer Garner

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7o1lk4pauj

Mark Ruffalo

Kerry Washington

Reba McEntire

Katie Couric

Terry Crews

The Jonas Brothers

Paula Abdul

Mark Hamill

The "Friends" Instagram (scroll to see them all)

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager (scroll)

