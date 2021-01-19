Dolly Parton marks 75th birthday with 'call for kindness'

Dolly Parton is ringing in her 75th birthday by issuing a "call for kindness" to fans.

The country music queen shared a throwback photo of herself Tuesday on Instagram and in her caption, she shared a birthday wish that our divided nation can heal.

Dolly Parton has issued a "call for kindness" to fans on her 75th birthday. Nathan Congleton / TODAY / NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

"Thank you for all of the love on my birthday. This year my wish is a call for kindness. We can’t just hope for a brighter day, we have to work for a brighter day," she wrote.

"Love too often gets buried in a world of hurt and fear," Parton continued. "We have to work to dig it out so we can share it with our family, our friends and our neighbors. So today, January 19th, let’s get to unearthing love."

The "9 to 5" star's birthday sentiments echo her message when she spoke to Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist in November. Parton said she hoped the holiday season would inspire folks in the U.S. to be kinder to one another.

"I think we've just become so divided, 'cause people just seem to love to hate. You know? This is the Christmas season coming up. But we need to carry that Christmas spirit of peace on Earth, and loving one another. We need to carry that into the new year," said Parton. "And Lord knows, I hope next year is better than this one."

"We can't save the world, but we can save the world we're living in," she added. "Maybe I'm dreaming. But I don't think so."

The same month, the charitable star opened up about how excited she was to learn that part of the $1 million she donated to battle the coronavirus went toward funding the Moderna vaccine.

"I'm just happy that anything I do can help somebody else," she said, "and when I donated the money to the COVID fund, I just wanted it to do good."