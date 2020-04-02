Dolly Parton launches video series reading kids bedtime stories during quarantine

Plenty of people have reported trouble sleeping during the coronavirus pandemic, but perhaps Dolly Parton can help.

The country star, actress, humanitarian and American treasure launched "Goodnight with Dolly" on Thursday, a new series where she reads one children's book a week live on Facebook and YouTube. This week, Parton read "The Little Engine That Could."

Parton said in a release that she would choose books that provide "comfort and reassurance to kids and families during the shelter-in-place mandates." Parton will read a new book every Thursday at 7 p.m. EST for the next ten weeks.

While "Goodnight with Dolly" is geared toward kids, many of her adult fans said they plan to tune in to hear Parton's calming voice.

Starting tomorrow, Dolly Parton will be reading bedtime stories to me, a grown adult woman 😂 — Ell Lee Emm 💀🍊🍋 (@elleinsplendour) April 1, 2020

AND the Book Lady is reading an Imagination Library classic, The Little Engine that Could, to kids and adults tonight on YouTube!



Dolly Parton is a true queen of our time. That's the law. — Danielle Whaley (@Dani_Marie_15) April 2, 2020

Dolly Parton is a beautiful person. I saw her on the today show. Donated 1 million to a hospital to help with Coronavirus. Dolly gives books out worldwide and will be reading to children later today. What a beautiful spirit and the beauty is both outside and inside. — PositiveDreams4ever (@PDreams4ever) April 2, 2020

Parton, who calls herself "the book lady," has already donated more than 100 million books over the years through her Imagination Library program that gifts books to kids from birth until age five.

This isn't the only thing Parton has been doing to help people in these uncertain times. She appeared on TODAY Thursday morning, where she shared her tips for living with someone in quarantine. Parton has been married to husband Carl Dean for 54 years.

"We both are very crazy people, and we have a completely different sense of humor, but we just absolutely laugh all the time and that's been true through the years,'' she said. "I think there's a whole lot to be said about being good friends, but a good sense of humor, like even right now during these times I've been making jokes about some of the stuff."

Parton has also been helping to keep spirits high with social media messages. Over the past week, she thanked health care workers and posted an encouraging video message for everyone who is anxious during this time.

Keep the faith ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xrmbQZbRcb — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 27, 2020

She's also taking out her checkbook.

Parton said on Wednesday that she is donating $1 million to support COVID-19 research at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

"My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure," she said in a statement. "I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations."