Dolly Parton jokes about acting career: 'I made a better whore than I did a secretary'

Dolly Parton follows one important role when it comes to choosing whether or not accept a movie part.

"If you look real close, I only take parts that are pretty close to my own personality. I have never yet done one of those scenes that was that far-fetched," Parton, 75, said on Beyond the Influence Radio with Tim McGraw.

The country star said she was constantly being asked to be in movies before she ultimately took the plunge and made her film debut as part of the cast of "9 to 5" in 1980.

"When I read that part for '9 to 5,' it was a girl from Texas and she was so much like me anyway, so that was not that far-fetched," Parton said. "Even 'The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,' although I made a better whore than I did a secretary, but it was still parts of my personality that I could relate to."

Parton's "9 to 5" remains a classic. The comedy follows three disgruntled secretaries who team up against their boss, was a massive hit. Ultimately, the Parton said she decided to take the breakout role because Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin had also signed on to the movie.

"They were both so hot at the time and I thought, 'Well, if there's any time to start, this would be now because if it's a big hit, then I can share in the glory of it. If it's a failure, I can blame it all on them and I'll walk away free,'" she said.