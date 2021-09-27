Good news, y'all! Dolly Parton joins TikTok with adorable 1st video

Fans of Dolly Parton got a pleasant surprise over the weekend as they finally got the chance to say, “Hello, Dolly!” on TikTok.

The queen of country music made her debut on the video-sharing app Sunday.

“Woohoo!” the beloved entertainer exclaims in a clip that already has more than a million likes. “Well hello, I guess I’m on TikTok!”

The 75-year-old wears a bright yellow and blue ensemble as she sits on a piano bench and speaks directly to her new followers.

“I just dropped in to say everything’s gonna be OK,” she continues. “You keep the faith.”

The “Jolene” singer then transitions to what she does best and belts out the rest of her debut message.

“Woo-woo, woo-woo, woo-woo-woo / I can do it so can you,” she sings. “Woo-woo, woo-woo, woo-woo-woo / I believe in you.”

She punctuates that last line by pointing at the camera and flashes a big smile.

For those who aren’t familiar with every song from Parton’s tremendous musical catalog, that was a sample of the title track from her 2017 children’s album, “I Believe in You” — but fans could hardly believe what they were seeing.

“THE LEGEND HAS ENTERED THE CHAT,” one wrote. Another added, “This can’t be happening! We don’t deserve this!!!”

The official Spotify TikTok called it “the moment we’ve all been waiting for.” And CMT followed the lead of numerous others who also wrote, “The Queen has arrived.”

And her arrival comes on the heels of a couple of other iconic musical-and-more acts joining in on the TikTok fun.

Back in June, Cher shared her first and only clip on the site, kicking things off with the line, “It’s me, the great and powerful Cher, and I’m on TikTok.”

And just last month, Swedish pop superstars ABBA added their voices to the TikTok chorus, too, in anticipation of their comeback album and digital show.