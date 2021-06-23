Watch Dolly Parton tell a stunned Carly Peace she's invited to join Grand Ole Opry

Dolly Parton delivered some life-changing news to singer Carly Pearce!

Earlier this month, Pearce thought she was being interviewed for a promotion about Parton's theme park, Dollywood, when the country music legend showed up to let her know she was being invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry in a sweet moment that was captured on video and shared by the fabled Nashville venue on its Instagram page.

The “Every Little Thing” singer was speaking about her earliest Dollywood memory and how much fun she had going to the park when she was a little girl.

“Little did she know, she was about to get the surprise of a lifetime,” read a message that splashed on the screen.

As Pearce continued to talk about what it was like to perform there as a teenager, she saw the “9 to 5” singer walking her way, which blew her away.

Dreams come true… sometimes even better than you dare to dream ♥️ I couldn’t be more happy or honored the be the newest member of the @opry 🥲 https://t.co/HOjuD7WALe — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) June 23, 2021

“What are you doing? Get in here,” Parton playfully told her as a shocked Pearce laughed.

“We set this up so I could walk in on you ‘cause I wanted to surprise you,” she continued before letting people know that Pearce, 31, began singing at Dollywood when she was 16.

Then, Parton got down to business.

“And I know that they told me that you have been on the Grand Ole Opry 80 times, you’ve performed? How do you do that, like 80 times?” she asked.

“Oh, my goodness, I’m just trying to follow in your footsteps,” Pearce said.

“You should be a member of the Grand Ole Opry. What’s wrong with them?” Parton asked.

“I agree,” Pearce joked.

“Well, I came here today to tell you you are now an official member of the Grand Ole Opry,” Parton said as Pearce, in tears, kneeled down in disbelief.

“It’s official. It’s official,” Parton said while an overjoyed Pearce continued to cry.

Pearce now has a few weeks to collect herself before her induction, scheduled to take place August 3.