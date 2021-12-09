This Dolly Parton impersonator not only looks just like the singer but sounds like her too

Dolly, is that you?!

The latest episode of E!'s "Clash of the Cover Bands" had viewers doing a major double take as a Dolly Parton impersonator performed one of the country icon's biggest hits, "9 to 5."

The performer, whose name is Karen Hester, rocked the stage in a cropped red ensemble with sequins and fringe sleeves. She also sported a larger-than-life blond wig, bright red lipstick and some killer heels that Parton would definitely dig.

As she strutted her stuff while entering the stage, Hester gave the audience a warm welcome and said, "Well hello, everybody! Y'all ready to have some fun?"

The singer certainly sounds just like Parton and nails her signature twang and has her bubbly energy down pat, too. And the show's judges were definitely blown away by how much she resembled the country icon and couldn't help but dance along during the song.

"It sounds just like her!" Adam Lambert said as he watched her perform.

"She's amazing!" Meghan Trainor agreed.

Hester is one of several contestants on "Clash of the Cover Bands" and the show also features impersonators of many other high-profile singers, including Lady Gaga and Dave Grohl.

People have been impersonating Parton in particular for years. “Saturday Night Live” star Melissa Villaseñor tried her hand at channeling the country star last year during an episode of the show. The comedian sported a white costume, blonde wig and beauty mark on her chin and belted out the song “Holly Jolly Christmas” while sounding just like Parton.

Most recently, “Wicked” star Kristin Chenoweth did a spot-on impression of Parton during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” when Jay Leno, who was guest hosting the talk show for Clarkson, asked the actor if she is going to play Parton in a musical.

“Well, I want to. I’m lacking a couple things and I think we both know what they are,” she joked.

Chenoweth told Leno that Parton herself had told her on multiple occasions that she could definitely see the actor impersonating her. Then she joked with Leno and said, “Dolly, hurry up! I’m ready!”