Dolly Parton has always said that having a great sense of humor is a big reason why she and husband Carl Thomas Dean have been together for more than 50 years.

That side of the 74-year-old country music legend came out when she was asked about their longevity on the "Table Manners with Jessie Ware" podcast released Tuesday.

Sharing the same sense of humor has kept Dolly Parton and husband Carl Dean together for nearly 60 years. DollyParton.com

"My husband and I have been together for 57 years, been married 54, and I'm sick of him, and I'm sure he's sick of me," she said before laughing.

Married since 1966, the couple have been a model for a successful showbiz union. Dean, who has two siblings, also had to adapt to Parton's huge family, as she is the fourth of 12 children.

"He has one brother and one sister, so he's had to kind of get used to my big family because I've always had my family around me," Parton said. "He loves them all, and they love him."

When Parton is not traveling for her career, Dean can also look forward to some great home cooking.

"I love to cook," she said. "Everything about food I love."

Food is not her only favorite, either.

"My weaknesses have always been men, sex and food, and not necessarily in that order," she said before laughing.

The couple do not have children, which Parton spoke about with Oprah Winfrey on her Apple TV+ show last month.

"Since I had no kids, and my husband was pretty independent, I had freedom," she said on the show. "So I think a big part of my whole success is the fact that I was free to work."

Dean has also kept such a low profile over the years that Parton has had to debunk a conspiracy theory that he doesn't actually exist.

"A lot of people have thought that through the years because he does not want to be in the spotlight at all," Parton told "Entertainment Tonight" in October.

Enjoying the simple pleasures in life has been part of their bond from the beginning. They met at a Wishy Washy laundromat and went to McDonald's on their first date.

They also know when to give one another space to be individuals.

"I always joke and laugh when people ask me what's the key to my long marriage and lasting love." Parton told People in 2018. "I always say, 'Stay gone!' and there's a lot of truth to that."

"I travel a lot," she added. "But we really enjoy each other when we're together and the little things we do."