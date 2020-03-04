Dolly Parton is a global superstar known for her music, movies and her one-of-a-kind style, but there’s more to her than fans have seen onstage or on screen.

Sure, they know about the more than 100 million albums she’s sold worldwide, but what about the more than 100 million children’s books her literacy program has donated?

A new documentary called “The Library That Dolly Built” puts the spotlight on that endeavor — and a new trailer for it offers a sneak peek!

Parton launched Imagination Library back in 1995 with the intention of giving children near her Tennessee home free books every month to carry them through their all-important early years.

“We just started this in my home county here in Sevier County,” the 74-year-old explains in the clip. “We thought, ‘Maybe, if we’re lucky, it might go a couple of counties over.’”

But, eventually, it made it a few countries over. In fact, as the documentary states, Imagination Library is now one of the largest literary programs globally.

Singer Dolly Parton reads her book "The Coat of Many Colors" to schoolchildren at The Library of Congress on Feb. 27, 2018, in Washington, D.C. Shannon Finney / Getty Images

“Of all the things I’ve done in my life, this is one of the most precious things,” Parton says.

She doesn’t simply see it as a project that she’s passionate about — she also sees it as her responsibility.

“If you are lucky and fortunate enough to be in a position to help, you should help,” she says, putting it plainly.

Fans who want to know more about Imagination Library can visit the organization’s website or, better yet, catch the documentary when it hits theaters nationwide for a one-day event on April 2.