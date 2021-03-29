Dolly Parton celebrates Reba McEntire's birthday with throwback pic and personal note

Happy birthday from one queen of country to another!

Reba McEntire turned 66 on Sunday, and fellow music legend Dolly Parton wished her a happy birthday on Instagram.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“A true musician. A true friend. Happy birthday, @reba ❤️,” Parton wrote.

She also shared a cute throwback photo of them together that included an autographed message from McEntire: “Dolly! You’ll always be my hero! Love ya, Reba.”

McEntire shared the same photo in her Instagram story with a big heart drawn around it and the caption, “Love @DollyParton!!!”

These two queens of country have a long-lasting friendship. Reba/Instagram

It was a full-circle birthday tribute for these longtime friends. Back in January, when Parton turned 75, McEntire wished her a happy birthday on Instagram with a series of her own throwback photos.

“Happy birthday Dolly Parton, I love you more than my rhinestones!” she wrote in the caption. “We sure have shared a lot of memories over the years and I’m looking forward to many more ahead of us. I can’t imagine a world without Dolly.”

Related:

McEntire also expressed her appreciation for Parton last September when she interviewed her for her podcast, “Living & Learning with Reba McEntire.”

The “Fancy” singer told Parton how much she loved her 1969 album, “My Blue Ridge Mountain Boy.”

“I wore it out. Your songwriting, it is just so heartfelt, and it pierced my heart on every song,” McEntire said. “Those songs, I can still remember the words to 'em when I can’t remember the words to a song I have out as a single nowadays.”

Parton also shared a sweet message about their decadeslong friendship as she promoted her appearance on McEntire’s podcast, writing on Instagram: “With a friendship that’s lasted over 40 years, @reba and I always have a lot to talk about!”