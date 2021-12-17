IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dolly Parton breaks 3 Guinness World Records! See the list

The beloved queen of country music has made her mark in the record books — again.

Dec. 17, 202100:31
/ Source: TODAY
By Ree Hines

From singing to acting, from songwriting to book writing and from launching her own literacy program to helping fund a coronavirus vaccine, Dolly Parton has long proven there’s nothing she can’t do.

And, as it turns out, in the case of at least a few of her accomplishments, she can do them better than anyone else ever has.

On Thursday, the arbiters of greatness at Guinness World Records revealed that the 75-year-old country music superstar had broken three impressive records.

She now holds the title for most decades on the US Hot Country songs chart by a female artist (seven) and the most No. 1 hits on the US Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist (25).

As for the third record broken, well, it’s one she already held.

Parton had topped the list for most hits on the US Hot Country Songs chart back in January with her 108th successful track, “Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas.” But her recent release, “Does He Love You,” with duet partner Reba McEntire, pushed her to top that earlier achievement with her 109th hit.

"This is the kind of stuff that really makes you very humble and very grateful for everything that’s happened,” Parton told the organization at a presentation ceremony held in Nashville, Tennessee. “I had no idea that I would be in Guinness World Records this many times! ... I am flattered and honored. I've had a lot of people help me get here. Thanks to all of you and all of them for helping me have all of this."

In addition to the new accolades, the entertainer has also held another Guinness World Record distinction since 2018, for most decades with a Top 20 hit on the US Country Songs chart (six).

Guinness adjudicator Sarah Casson said, “Dolly Parton is one of very few musical artists in history with this degree of staying power. Writing and recording music that makes the charts across seven decades is truly an amazing accomplishment.”

