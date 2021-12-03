Doja Cat crowns Teyana Taylor the queen of 'Planet Her' in her latest interstellar video

Fresh from her Grammy-nominated album, Doja Cat has released the music video of her hit single “Woman.” The intergalactic video features the 26-year-old singer-songwriter with Teyana Taylor as the queen of Planet Her.

Under the creative direction of Janelle Monáe and H.E.R.’s creative brand childartiste, the video has already reached over one million views on YouTube and also features model Guetcha.

The cosmic video offers a mix of vocals, visuals and choreography as Doja Cat’s viewers are taken to the world of “Planet Her,” synonymous with her album title. The video depicts Taylor, 30, playing an interstellar queen who is being warned about the possible threats to her throne. Doja Cat seduces Taylor in the video before enchanting her with a full-out choreographed dance routine.

In addition to offering fun visuals, Doja Cat has partnered with Girls Who Code to create DojaCode, which will provide an immersive experience of the “Woman” music video. According to the website, DojaCode gives fans the option to play the role of music video director by altering creative elements and unveiling easter eggs.

The “Woman” video follows Doja Cat's releases for the videos for “You Right” that featured the Weeknd and “Kiss Me More” with SZA.

Fans are already taking to social media to post screen grabs and support the highly-anticipated new video release.

On fan tweeted, "doja cat never disappoints!"

Another person wrote, "it’s safe to say the woman video is doja cat’s best. yes."

The “Say So” singer recently received eight Grammy nominations, including record of the year, song of the year and the coveted nod of album of the year for “Planet Her.”

In November, Doja Cat took home three American Music Awards for collaboration of the year for the SZA feature in “Kiss Me More,” favorite female R&B artist and favorite R&B album for “Planet Her.”