A month after Beth Chapman's death at the age of 51, a trailer for her new show with husband Duane "Dog" Chapman, "Dog's Most Wanted," is showing just how brave she was as she lived with cancer.

"If I'm going to die, I'm going to die in my boots," Beth Chapman says in the preview, released Monday.

"My wife is, was and always will be the heart and soul of 'Dog’s Most Wanted,'" Duane Chapman said in a statement obtained by TVLine. "Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice."

"Dog's Most Wanted" follows the husband-and-wife bounty hunter duo as they travel around the country, bringing a most-wanted list of fugitives to justice. The couple are joined by a crew of bounty hunter helpers called The Dirty Dozen.

While the show focuses on fighting crime, the emotional impact of Beth's cancer diagnosis also clearly plays a role. The couple are seen in the trailer with colleagues holding hands and appear to be praying. In another scene, Beth is seen in a hospital bed.

"I love her and I'll do anything for her," an emotional Duane Chapman says in the trailer.

The Chapmans had been very open with their fans about Beth's cancer diagnosis, including in a 2017 A&E special, "Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives."

Fans can catch Beth Chapman in "Dog's Most Wanted" when the show premieres Sept. 4 on WGN America.